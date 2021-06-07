Kathmandu, Jun 7 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 caseload jumped to 606,155 on Monday as 3,370 more people were infected with the virus.

According to the health ministry, 12,002 swab samples were taken for the RT-PCR test in the last 24 hours, of which 2,268 results returned positive. The virus was detected among 1,102 people in antigen tests conducted on 5,901 people in same period.

There are active 85,544 coronavirus cases in the country. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 497,960.

In the last 24 hours, 6,951 people have recovered, while 92 deaths were also recorded. The death toll stands at 7,990 in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)