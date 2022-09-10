Kathmandu [Nepal], September 10 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 11 are missing in the flood and landslide in the Bangabagad area of Darchula district of Nepal that borders India.

The incessant rainfall since Friday which resulted in flooding of the Lasku and Mahakali River swept away houses and two bridges early on Saturday.

"There are reports of two deaths and 11 people unaccounted for in the landslide and flooding incident early on Saturday morning. Some people have been pulled out from the landmass, immediately after the landslide," Jagat Magar, Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Darchula told ANI over the phone.

As per the official, the deaths are reported from the Naugad Village Council of the district where a woman and a girl were buried in the landside at around 1 AM (NST) on Saturday.

Over a dozen houses have been swept by the flood in Khalanga, the district headquarter. A few vehicles were also swept away in the flood, which caused permanent damage to a suspension and a concrete bridge.

"Search and rescue operation is currently underway," Inspector Magar informed.

Meanwhile, in India also, heavy devastation could be seen in the Pithoragarh district.

Pithoragarh DM Ashish Chauhan told ANI that about 30 houses have been destroyed in the cloud burst incident and one woman has died.

He also said that along with the administration, NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in relief work on the spot. (ANI)

