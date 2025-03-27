Officials lay the foundation stone for the new school building at Shree Janata Secondary School in Saptari, Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 27 (ANI): The foundation stone for the construction of a new school building at Shree Janata Secondary School in Surunga Municipality, Saptari District, was laid on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by key officials and community members, an official press release by the Indian Embassy stated.

The event was jointly led by Nepal's Minister of Youth and Sports, Teju Lal Chaudhary; the Mayor of Surunga Municipality, Gita Chaudhary; and the Second Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Garima Nautiyal. Several political representatives, government officials, social workers, school faculty, students, and their parents were also present to witness this significant milestone.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino, Imran Tahir and Ram Charan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 27.

The construction of the school building is being supported by the Government of India under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' initiative, with a financial grant of NPR 27.60 million. This project is classified as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and will be implemented in coordination with Surunga Municipality. The planned structure will be a triple-storied school building equipped with necessary allied facilities, aimed at enhancing the educational infrastructure in the region.

Shree Janata Secondary School has been a cornerstone of education in the area since its establishment in 1951. Currently, it provides schooling from Nursery to Grade 12, serving around 600 students, of whom approximately 60 per cent are girls.

Also Read | NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Says '4 American Soldiers Who Went Missing in Lithuania Have Been Killed'.

The new building and its associated facilities are expected to provide an improved learning environment, addressing the school's infrastructure needs and supporting quality education for students in Saptari, as per the press release.

During the ceremony, the Hon'ble Minister, the Mayor of Surunga Municipality, and the Chairperson of the School Management Committee acknowledged the continued developmental assistance provided by the Government of India.

They expressed confidence that the upgraded infrastructure would significantly benefit students and contribute to the overall improvement of the education sector in the region. The stakeholders highlighted the positive impact such projects have on strengthening the long-standing ties between India and Nepal, particularly in areas of education and community development., the press release stated.

Since 2003, the Government of India has undertaken more than 563 High Impact Community Development Projects across Nepal, with 495 of them already completed. In Madhesh Province alone, 82 projects have been implemented, including nine in Saptari District. Additionally, India has provided 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various health and educational institutions in Nepal, with 225 ambulances and 34 school buses allocated to Madhesh Province.

Saptari District has received 24 ambulances and two school buses under this initiative.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal continue to collaborate in multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. The implementation of HICDPs reflects India's commitment to supporting Nepal's developmental priorities by augmenting critical infrastructure and fostering shared progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)