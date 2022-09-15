Kathmandu, Sep 15 (PTI) Top diplomats of Nepal and India have discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on issues such as trade, transit, connectivity, infrastructure, power sector, irrigation and inundation, culture, and people-to-people relations.

These topics were discussed during Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal's meeting with Foreign Secretary of India Vinaya Mohan Kwatra in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress on discussions held during the high-level visits of the Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba to India from April 1 to 3, and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini in Nepal on May 16 this year, the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

The two sides during the bilateral meeting held in New Delhi discussed issues such as trade, transit, connectivity, infrastructure, power sector, irrigation and inundation, agriculture, investment, development cooperation, health sector cooperation, culture, and people-to-people relations.

“The two foreign secretaries discussed the ways and means to build on the momentum generated by those visits,” the statement said, adding that the two sides also decided to cooperate in multilateral forums and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in different areas including the power sector, construction of transmission line, railway connectivity, motorable bridge, and other important infrastructures.

The two sides also "discussed the boundary matters" and exchanged views on completing the boundary works at remaining segments through established bilateral mechanisms, the statement said.

“They also discussed the early conclusion of the Transit Treaty including its protocol and the memorandum to the protocol and expediting the review of the treaty of trade. Matters related to fertiliser supply, waiver of export restrictions in wheat, sugar, paddy, and rice were discussed as well,” the statement said.

The two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal, including economic and commercial cooperation, enhancing connectivity, development cooperation, trade, culture and people-people relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release in New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal on Wednesday also called on the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Matters of bilateral relations and cooperation, including the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcome of the high-level visits to each other's country by the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India, figured during the meeting," the statement said.

