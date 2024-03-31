Kathmandu, Mar 31 (PTI) Nepalese and Indian Sanskrit scholars have proposed to organise an International Sanskrit Conference every year and set up a study centre to conduct research and arrange publication of Sanskrit scriptures, especially the manuscripts found in the Himalayan nation.

Adopting a five-point resolution at the end of a three-day Nepal-India International Sanskrit Conclave in Kathmandu, the participants also adopted a resolution to provide support for the development of gurukuls in Nepal with the collaboration of Maharshi Sandipani Veda Vidya Pratisthan, Ujjain, according to a press release.

Also Read | US, India Looking for Solutions Together Amid Changing Nature of Warfare, Says US Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

One of the resolutions mentions that Niti Anusandhan Pratisthan Nepal will function as the head office of the Nepal-India Sanskrit Study Centre.

The centre will conduct joint research and arrange the publication of Sanskrit scriptures from both Nepal and India and study Sanskrit manuscripts found in Nepal.

Also Read | Breast Enhancement Surgery Proves Fatal for British Beautician: Woman Dies After Botched Boob Job in Spain.

It is estimated that there are around five lakh unpublished Sanskrit manuscripts preserved at Nepal's Department of Archaeology.

One of the resolutions mentions organising a training programme for Nepali Sanskrit students in India to enhance their Sanskrit learning capability, according to the release issued by Niti Anusandhan on Sunday.

As per the resolution, Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, will facilitate libraries of Gurukuls in Nepal and provide necessary books to Sanskrit educational institutions in Nepal.

The conclave also adopted a resolution to promote the religion, culture, philosophy, history and archaeology of Nepal and India alongside the preservation of Sanskrit, Pali and Prakrit languages.

The three-day conclave organised by the Niti Anusandhan Pratisthan in collaboration with the Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, and India Foundation, Delhi, saw the participation of over 120 Sanskrit scholars, professors and government officials from both the neighbouring countries.

The main objective of the international conference was to strengthen the Nepal-Indian relations and promote Sanskrit education in Nepal and India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)