Kathmandu, Dec 29 (PTI) Lawmakers Prabhu Sah and Kiran Sah, who emerged victorious in the recently-concluded elections in Nepal as independent candidates, on Thursday floated their own party named Aam Janata Party, comprising former members from the ruling CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-UML.

A meeting was held here on Thursday to form the party's 151-member central working committee.

Prabhu and Kiran, who are both members of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal, won from Rautahat - 3 and Rautahat- 2 constituencies respectively, during the elections held on November 20.

Prabhu is a former Maoist leader.

Kiran was appointed the party's Chief of the Parliamentary Department.

Most of the members of the Aam Janata Party are former members from CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-UML.

Aam Janata Party is the 11th largest party in the HoR, where 13 political parties have representation.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was on Monday sworn in as the Nepal Prime Minister for the third time after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

