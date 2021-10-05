Kathmandu [Nepal], October 5 (ANI): An aircraft of Nepal's domestic carrier with 80 people on board skidded off the runway on Tuesday morning.

No casualties have been reported, airport authorities confirmed.

The aircraft of Nepal's National carrier Shree Airlines skidded off at the taxiway of Tribhuwan International Airport at around 10:30 AM (Local Time) as it was taking off for Nepalgunj.

"All the people on board were evacuated immediately after the incident. The aircraft with call sign 9N-ANH reported some technical glitch while taking off at the taxiway," Renji Sherpa, spokesperson at the TIA confirmed ANI over the phone.

"The aircraft will be taken away for technical inspection and it will be back on the air once the CAAN (Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal) gives green signal," Sherpa added.

As per the official, the left wheel of skidded aircraft has grounded down in the grassland beside the runway. Despite the incident on Tuesday morning, the airport was still operational. (ANI)

