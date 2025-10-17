Kathmandu [Nepal], October 17 (ANI): Nepal's Interim Government Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday held a high-level diplomatic briefing one month after the formation of the government at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In her briefing, the interim prime minister assured the diplomats that the Himalayan Nation is steadily returning to normalcy, as the government intensifies efforts to restore stability, promote transparency, and combat corruption.

"The situation in Nepal is gradually returning to normalcy. As a testament to the resilience of our people. We would greatly appreciate your support in sharing this positive message with the wider international community. Excellencies, we would deeply appreciate the understanding, cooperation, and friendship that your governments and missions have extended towards Nepal and the Nepali people," Karki said in her briefing.

The Prime Minister also briefed diplomats on the latest update regarding the overall situation in Nepal and informed diplomats about the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives, scheduled for March 5, 2026.

"Heads of the diplomatic missions and representatives of various countries were briefed about the formation of the incumbent government, the political condition of the nation, and the priorities of this government by the Prime Minister. This was a diplomatic briefing, and she mainly focused on the major responsibility of this government --the election, among others. In that regard, she also focused on diplomatic relations and foreign policy. This is her first (diplomatic) briefing, and she did it in the capacity of foreign minister," Lok Bahadur Poudel Chhetri, the Joint Secretary at the Foreign Ministry, told ANI following the briefing.

Karki, who is working with her eight-member interim cabinet, has been highlighting the successful commission of the March 5 election as her primary aim and would exit immediately after the new lower house commences.

Karki came into power following the Gen-Z revolution, which removed communist KP Sharma Oli from power. At least 75 people were killed in two days of violence. The Gen Z protestors had hit the streets demanding political accountability, an end to entrenched corruption, and the reversal of a controversial social media ban. The protests, primarily driven by students and young citizens, rapidly escalated into the bloodiest day since the 2006 pro-democracy movement.

On September 8 alone, at least 21 protestors--mostly students under the age of 30 were killed. The following day saw 39 more deaths, including 15 from severe burns, while an additional 14 fatalities were recorded over the next ten days. To date, the death toll stands at 75.

With the parliament dissolved and elections scheduled for March next year, Nepal now faces a turbulent political transition. (ANI)

