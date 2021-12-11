Kathmandu, Dec 11 (PTI) Six top Nepali Congress leaders, including incumbent president Sher Bahadur Deuba, filed nomination papers for the party's senior-most position on Saturday.

The Nepali Congress' 14th General Convention was inaugurated at the Bhrikuti Mandap in the capital on Friday, a highly anticipated four-day meet convened by the ruling party to elect the 134-member Central Working Committee and 13 office-bearers, including the party president.

Seventy-five year old Nepal Prime Minister Deuba's party presidency is being challenged by five other contestants, including Prakash Man Singh, son of the Supreme Commander of the 1990 People's Movement, Ganesh Man Singh.

Other candidates include former Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi and Parliamentarian Shekhar Koirala.

At closing time for filing nominations (5.00 PM), the number of applicants for the post of party president were six, sources said.

Six aspirants filed nomination papers for two vacant positions of vice presidents.

Sujata Koirala, daughter of former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala, filed nomination for the post from Man Singh's team. Party spokesperson Vishwo Prakash Sharma filed nomination papers for the post of general secretary, also from Man Singh's team.

A total of 4,743 Nepali Congress delegates will be casting their votes during the election scheduled on Monday.

To be elected president, a candidate must secure 50 per cent plus one vote. If the votes are split a second round will be held.

If no one gets 50 per cent plus one vote in the first and second rounds of voting, then the two candidates with highest votes will contest a round among themselves.

Observers are expecting Prime Minister Deuba to be re-elected as the party president.

