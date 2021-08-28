Kathmandu, Aug 28 (PTI) Nepal police arrested two people in Indian's East Champaran district on Saturday in connection to a prostitution racket, rescuing seven women.

The arrests were made in coordination with Indian officials, according to a bulletin issued by Nepal Police headquarters.

Also Read | Amazon Web Services Disable ISIS Propaganda Website That Used Its Web Technology To Promote Their Content.

The police made the arrests after receiving information that the trafficked women were being sold to a local brothel there.

The accused had taken the women to India on the pretext of providing them with jobs in a orchestra, promising attractive salaries.

Also Read | Mask Debate Moves from School Boards to Courtrooms in US Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The women were sent to different places without their consent and were subjected to physical and mental torture and exploitation, the police said.

Nepal Police has initiated legal action under the Human Trafficking Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)