Kathmandu [Nepal], March 26 (ANI): Nepal has proposed a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, according to an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per the high-level official, Nepal has sent a request to the Indian side for a meeting on the summit sidelines, which awaits confirmation.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 26: Keira Knightley, Shaheer Sheikh, Nancy Pelosi and Kedar Jadhav - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 26.

"We've sent the proposal to the Indian side, and we are awaiting their confirmation. There is a high chance of meeting between the two prime ministers," the official told ANI, seeking anonymity.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the visit of Nepal's Prime Minister to Thailand, the host nation for the sixth edition of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

Also Read | Block Layoffs: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Fintech Firm To Lay Off up to 1,000 Employees Amid Reorganisation.

"Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is paying an official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand from 1 to 5 April 2025 at the cordial invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This will be the first ever official visit by the Prime Minister of Nepal to Thailand," the release stated.

As per the ministry, the Nepal'sPrime Minister will hold official talks with Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, and discuss the various areas of bilateral relations between Nepal and Thailand.

"Following the official bilateral engagements, the Prime Minister will lead a Nepali delegation to the Sixth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to be hosted by the Government of Thailand on April 4 in Bangkok and address the Summit on the same day. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BIMSTEC member states on the margins of the summit," the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated.

The Nepali delegation will be led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli with the Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Economic and Development Advisor to the Prime Minister and other high-ranking Government officials, representatives of private sector, also being part of the group.

As per the ministry, the prime minister of Nepal will return to the country on April 5, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)