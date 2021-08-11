Kathmandu, Aug 10 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday recorded 4,904 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 791,910.

The Ministry of Health and Population said the death toll from the pandemic has jumped to 10,150 with 35 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In this period, 13,217 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 3,194 turned out positive. A total of 5,906 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 1,710 tested positive, it said.

There are 36,269 COVID-19 active people undergoing treatment across the country. In the past 24 hours, 2,115 people have recovered, it said.

Of the total cases so far, 673,198 people have recovered.

Officials said the number of new cases were showing an increase in the last week.

The spike in daily cases corresponds to the lifting on certain restrictions, officials said.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Offices, Kathmandu Valley, have decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders in the valley, restricting the movement of private and public vehicles after 8 pm. The restrictions will be enforced till August 24.

Likewise, the DAOs have banned the movement of commercial vehicles from 9 am to 11 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening, while essential transportation services will be allowed to operate anytime.

During the lockdown grocery shops, shops selling basic essentials and other stores will be allowed to open till 7 pm by following the safety measures.

It is mandatory to wear face masks and keep a distance of 2-meters.

Meeting halls, party palaces, cinema halls, dance bars, clubs, swimming pools, museums, stadiums, and all large gatherings locations are shutdown.

Protests, large gatherings, celebrations, festivals are not allowed.

Schools, colleges, tuition centers will not be allowed to operate in the physical presence of students.

