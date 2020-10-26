Kathmandu, Oct 26 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 159,830 on Monday with the detection of 1,741 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

As many as 4,005 recoveries were also reported on Monday, it said.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: ‘China Elephant in The Room?’ Here’s What to Expect From The High-Level Ministerial Meeting.

Fifteen more people died overnight due to the disease, taking the death toll to 862, the ministry said.

Of the 1,741 new coronavirus cases, the Kathmandu Valley alone reported 895 infections, it said, adding that the nationwide COVID-19 tally now stands at 159,830.

Also Read | PNB Fraud Case: UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail For 7th Time.

As on Monday, 43,293 people were undergoing treatment for the deadly viral infection at various isolation centres and hospitals across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)