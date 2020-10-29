Kathmadu, Oct 29 (PTI) Nepal reported 2,364 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the country's coronavirus caseload to 164,718, according to official data.

Of the new cases, 1,615 infections were from Kathmandu Valley. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 904 after 17 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the 9,769 real-time polymerase chain reaction tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,380 males and 984 females were diagnosed with the disease, the ministry said.

The number of recovered cases also rose to 124,862 after 3,038 patients were discharged from care facilities on Thursday. The coronavirus recovery rate stands at 75.8 per cent.

Currently, there are 38,952 active coronavirus cases in the Himlayan nation.

