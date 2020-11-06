Kathmandu, Nov 6 (PTI) Nepal reported 2,909 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 188,883.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 152,908 after 4,500 people were discharged from hospitals and isolation centres after making a full recovery, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Of all cases, 81 per cent of the patients have recovered.

The ministry also confirmed 18 virus-related deaths on Friday. Now the COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,070. (AP)

