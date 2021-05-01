Kathmandu, May 1 (PTI) Nepal has reported 5,706 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in the COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 328,893, the health ministry said on Saturday.

"While conducting PCR tests on 14,403 people in the past 24 hours, 5,706 people were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Currently, there are 43,213 COVID-19 active cases across the country.

Nepal has now recorded 282,382 cases of recovery and the recovery rate stands at 85.9 per cent.

The death toll now stands at 3,298 after 19 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 2.1 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far, according to the Health Ministry.

In the first phase, 438,000 people, including health workers, sanitation workers, and journalists, were vaccinated. Out of them, 362,000 people have already been vaccinated with the second dose.

According to the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Jageshwor Gautam a total of 2.1 million people have been vaccinated by both Indian and Chinese vaccines so far.

