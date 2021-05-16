Kathmandu, May 16 (PTI) Nepal recorded 145 new COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,001, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The total coronavirus tally stands at 4,55,020 with 7,368 new cases, it said.

Of the total new cases, 2,609 were reported from Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours.

While 3,39,756 people have recovered so far, 1,10,263 others are undergoing treatment at various home and institutional isolation centres across the country, the ministry said.

