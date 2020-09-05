Kathmandu, Sep 5 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus infections crossed the 45,000-mark on Saturday after 1,041 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, a senior health official has said.

The country also recorded 9 fresh coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 280, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

He said 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a single day, taking the total number of infections to 45,277 in Nepal.

A total of 1,566 people, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have recovered and returned home, Gautam said.

Nepal's COVID–19 recovery rate stands at 60 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the country, he said.

The official said that there are currently 17,870 corona active patients undergoing treatment at isolation centres and health facilities.

In the past 24 hours, 12,473 tests were conducted across the nation. So far, 757,963 persons have been tested across Nepal.

