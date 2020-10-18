Kathmandu, Oct 18 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally jumped to 132,2246 on Sunday after the country reported 2,942 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country also reported 12 COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 739.

The number of active cases stands at 39,353 as 92,166 people have made successful recovery—2,326 of them in the past 24 hours.

