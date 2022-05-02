Kathmandu, May 2 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) of Nepal on Monday sought clarification from the CPN-UML's mayoral candidate for Kathmandu Metropolitan City over his alleged derogatory comments against a woman at a public event here.

Keshav Sthapit on Thursday made some derogatory remarks against a woman when she asked him about sexual harassment charges against him. During the #MeToo movement in 2018, Sthapit was accused of sexual harassment by at least two women.

Also Read | Imran Khan Calls Out Joe Biden’s Administration for Regime Change ‘Conspiracy’ in Pakistan.

At the programme, replying to the questions from the woman in the audience, Sthapit said that though she looked like a nice lady her face was disgusting. He also asked, “what will happen if he publicised the girl's name in news media as having involved in the prostitution?”

As many as 45 women's rights groups on Saturday issued a statement calling Sthapit's remarks objectionable and demanded that his candidacy be scrapped. Nepal will hold local level elections on May 13.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: ‘Govt’s Priority Should Be Seeking Financial Aid from India and China, Not Securing Majority in Parliament,’ Says Ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“His statement is not only insensitive but also amounts to gender violence in itself,” the rights groups including Women's Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC) said in the joint statement.

The Election Commission has sought clarification from WOREC as well.

The EC has directed Sthapit to submit his clarification on the issue within 24 hour.

Two female journalists in 2018 in social media posts alleged that they faced sexual harassment from him way back in 2012.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)