Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 (ANI): Nepal's Gen-Z leaders are backing Sushila Karki to head an interim government, showcasing their support for her leadership amidst ongoing protests.

Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, served from July 2016 to June 2017 and is known for her strong stance against corruption and commitment to judicial independence.

In Nepal, a powerful movement led by Generation Z is shaking the foundations of the country's politics. Sparked by a government ban on major social media platforms, the protests quickly escalated into a broader call for accountability, transparency, and an end to institutionalised corruption.

Purushottam Yadav, one of the Gen-Z leaders, supported Sushila Karki, reflecting trust in her leadership, highlighting the initial peaceful intent, and blaming the government for turning it into a revolution.

He said, "...We wanted it to be a peaceful protest, but we feel that the Government turned this into a revolution. The government should take full responsibility. We started the movement against corruption. Youth everywhere should rise against corruption. Only 3-4% of the people in Nepal hold all properties. All politicians are corrupt...We will investigate every corrupt leader, businessman and whoever is involved in corruption."

On the demand for an interim administration, Yadav added, "We fully support Sushila Karki, former Supreme Court judge."

Another leader, Ojaswi, underscored the decentralised, leaderless nature of Gen Z's push for change, focusing on building the nation without undermining the Constitution.

"We don't have leaders in Gen-Z, it was something that started overnight...We don't have leaders; we are all Gen-Z, and we are all leaders...Right now, we are trying to dissolve the Parliament...We are not trying to dissolve our Constitution or void our Constitution in any way. Maybe certain changes need to be made in the Constitution for now. But other than that, the Constitution will remain intact because the Constitution needs to be there...While we advance, we should make sure that we do not take any steps that are unlawful, illegal...," she added.

Ojaswi outlined the three key demands of the movement. "...Right now, we need an interim government, for which we have proposed the name of Sushila Karki...We want to choose her because she would help us build this nation...Second, dissolving the current Parliament. Third, maintaining law and order in the country..."

Karki broke barriers as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. She is recognised for her zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Her tenure faced political challenges, including an impeachment attempt in 2017.

Highlighting the significance of their proposal, Ojaswi said, "...Sushila Karki is very positive towards that. Our country is getting the first woman PM, which is a beautiful thing...We want to choose her because she would help us build this nation..."

One of the Gen-Z leaders, Rehan Raj Dangal, emphasised unity and protecting Nepal's sovereignty.

Dangal said, "...Our country is under threat. So, for the sake of sovereignty and independence, we have to protect our nation. That is the real scenario right here. So, what we need to understand is that we should not fight among ourselves. We should make our own voice and pitch it before officers and stakeholders."

Gen-Z protesters are seeking a fresh start by ensuring stability amidst turmoil. Sushila Karki emerged as a potential interim leader, backed by Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah. The movement reflects deep-seated grievances among Nepal's youth, seeking systemic change and accountability

Lending weight to this demand, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. (ANI)

