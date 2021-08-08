Kathmandu, Aug 8 (PTI) Nepal's five-party coalition government on Sunday unveiled its 'common minimum policy and programme' (CMP), prioritising free COVID-19 vaccinations for all citizens, conclusion of the political peace process, providing relief to the pandemic-hit industries as well as marginalised people and tackling corruption among others.

The 14-page document was unveiled by Nepali Congress leader and CMP coordinator Purna Khadka at an event, which was attended by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda, Janata Samajwadi Party chairman Upendra Yadav and Rashtriya Janamorcha chief Chitra Bahadur KC.

The CMP also talks about pursuing a balanced foreign policy, safeguarding national interests, reviewing all accords and agreements that go against national interest and resolving outstanding border issues with neighbouring countries, including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.

Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed three Indian territories - Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh - as part of the Himalyan nation.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

The CMP added that border security would be strengthened with the addition of border posts along the international border to prevent smuggling.

On the economic front, the CMP stated that economic packages would be introduced to boost the country's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, affected industries would be given incentives, with particular focus on tourism.

The CMP stated that all citizens would be vaccinated against COVID–19 by the end of the current Nepali year, which ends in April next year of the Gregorian calendar.

Deuba, 75, was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following the Supreme Court's intervention.

The completion of the CMP paves the way for the expansion of the Deuba-led government's Cabinet, which is likely to happen on Monday.

It has not yet been decided whether the dissident Madhav Nepal faction of the CPN-UML - that had extended support to Deuba -- will join the government.

At present, besides Deuba, there are four Cabinet ministers and one minister of state in the Cabinet.

Nepal's Constitution allows only 25 Cabinet ministers.

