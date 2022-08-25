Kathmandu, Aug 25 (PTI) Nepal's suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana has been summoned to appear before a House Committee next week to furnish clarifications on the allegations made against him in an impeachment motion, officials said.

A total of 98 lawmakers belonging to the ruling coalition Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist had registered the motion of impeachment against Rana in February with 21 different charges.

The Impeachment Recommendation Committee on Wednesday decided to summon Rana on August 31, officials said.

Rana, who had assumed the post of Chief Justice on January 2, 2019, was suspended from his post following the registration of impeachment motion against him at the House of Representatives.

There is a provision for automatic suspension of the chief justice with the registration of the impeachment motion.

There are 21 charges levelled against the chief justice in the motion. The charges include being unable to safeguard democracy, human rights, rule of law, judicial independence and impartiality. He has also been charged with exposure to excessive distortion, inconsistencies and corruption.

The impeachment motion was filed following more than three months long agitation by Nepal Bar Association against the chief justice after one of his relatives was appointed as minister in the Deuba cabinet, who later resigned after it sparked controversy.

If the motion is passed by at least two-thirds majority of the total number of the members of the House of Representatives, the chief justice shall be relieved of his office.

In 2017, a motion of impeachment was filed against the then Chief Justice Sushila Karki - the first woman Chief Justice of Nepal. She was automatically suspended from the post after the registration of the motion.

However, Karki was reinstated to her position through a Supreme Court's stay order. She retired after a few months.

