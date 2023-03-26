Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv (Israel), Mar 26 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister on Sunday, a day after Yoav Gallant called for a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel's judiciary that has divided the country.

Netanyahu's office did not provide further details.

Gallant, a former army general, is a senior member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party. (AP)

