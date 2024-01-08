Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday visited the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) 769th "Hiram" Brigade, which is waging a defensive battle on the northern border with Lebanon.

769th Brigade Commander Col. Avraham Marciano briefed the Prime Minister on the operations of the 92nd Division over the past three months in the north. Netanyahu also held a dialogue with conscript and reserve battalion and company commanders, who reported to the front line on October 7 and have been carrying out a defensive mission, have thwarted dozens of terrorist cells and have attacked infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Netanyahu also visited the 769th Brigade command center where he was briefed on the situation and observed the functioning of the command center in wartime.

The Prime Minister also met with a group of soldiers from the Devora Unit, who are living in the north, but whose families have been evacuated, and heard from them about the need for security and stability in the sector in order for the residents to be able to return to their homes.

"Hezbollah made a big mistake with us in 2006 and it is also doing so now. It thought that we were like 'spider's cobwebs'. Suddenly it sees what kind of 'spider,'" Netanyahu told the troops. "It sees great force here, the unity of the people, the determination to do everything necessary to restore security to the north. I tell you - this is my policy."

Netanyahu also pledged to do "everything to restore security to the north and allow your families -because many of you are from here - to return home in safety and to know that we are not to be trifled with. We will do whatever is necessary." (ANI/TPS)

