Mexico City, Aug 12 (AP) The fourth hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed Thursday far off the coast of Mexico, but it wasn't expected to directly threaten land.

Hurricane Linda had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning while centered about 365 miles (590 kilometers) southwest of Mexico's Manzanillo port, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Also Read | US: More Than 9,000 Anti-Asian Incidents Reported Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began, Says Report.

The storm was expected to strengthen in the coming days while staying well to sea. But it was expected to generate dangerous surf along parts of the Mexican coast.

Meanwhile, to the northwest, Tropical Storm Kevin faded into a remnant low. It had grown into the 11th named storm of the season on August 7. (AP)

Also Read | Afghanistan Govt Offers 'Share in Power' to Taliban To End Rising Violence in the Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)