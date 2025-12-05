By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): India and Russia have taken a significant step towards strengthening their longstanding partnership in the health sector with the signing of a comprehensive Agreement on Cooperation in Healthcare, Medical Education and Science.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Agree To Ramp Up India-Russia Trade Till 2030.

The pact, concluded between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, aims to advance bilateral collaboration in a wide range of health-related domains while promoting the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and scientific innovation.

The Agreement is designed to deepen cooperation across several critical areas, including the organisation and management of national healthcare systems, the professional development and training of medical personnel, and the prevention and control of communicable diseases.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin in India: Russian President Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Making Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Conflict.

It also focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles, improving maternal and child health, advancing digital technologies in healthcare, strengthening regulation of medicines and medical devices, and undertaking joint medical and scientific research. The two countries have further agreed to coordinate actions to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, along with exploring additional mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

To put the Agreement into action, both sides will facilitate the exchange of information, including regulatory and analytical data, and enable the movement of specialists, professors, and students between medical and research institutions in the two countries. They will also support participation in international scientific congresses, conferences, and technical meetings, encourage collaborative research initiatives, and develop detailed programmes outlining specific activities under the partnership.

A key component of the new framework is the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Healthcare Cooperation, comprising representatives from India and Russia. The Group will convene annually, with the meetings alternating between the two countries, to monitor progress, review implementation, and identify emerging opportunities for strengthening collaboration.

The Agreement reflects the shared commitment of India and Russia to improving public health outcomes and leveraging their respective strengths in medical science and healthcare delivery. It is expected to serve as a foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation and fostering innovation in the years ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)