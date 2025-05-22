New Orleans, May 22 (AP) The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay nearly USD 180 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse under a settlement announced Wednesday.

The archdiocese, its parishes and several insurers will pay USD179.2 million into a trust to benefit survivors, according to a statement by the committee that negotiated the agreement.

Also Read | US Deportations: Boston Judge Says Donald Trump Admin Violated Court Order on Deportations to Third Countries.

The money will be distributed after the church emerges from bankruptcy, it said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)