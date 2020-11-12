New York, November 12: The US state of New York is introducing a curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms and is limiting indoor gatherings to ten people, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday amid an increase in novel coronavirus cases.

"[New York State] is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers," Cuomo said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10:00 pm. Gyms must also close at 10 pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10:00 pm," he further said.

Also Read | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends State of Emergency, but Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions.

In another tweet, Cuomo said the situation concerning the novel coronavirus was "getting worse by the day" across the United States. US Reports 136,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 240,800.

"We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, [New York State] will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to ten people," Cuomo announced.

Also Read | Singles’ Day 2020 in China: Over USD 100 Billion Spent by Chinese Shoppers in Mega Shopping Festival.

On Wednesday, New York State authorities reported nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, nearly half the number at the peak of the pandemic, according to media reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also threatened to make all school instruction remote if the rate of contracting the disease reaches 3 percent and introduce large-scale closures if the rate increases above that number.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)