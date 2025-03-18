New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding is in India on an official visit from March 16-21, for strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between the two Navies. His engagements include high-level discussions and operational interactions in New Delhi and Mumbai, according to a statement by the Indian Navy.

As per the official statement, the visit of Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), began on Mach 17, with RAdm Golding attending the Raisina Dialogue. On March 18, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tribute to India's fallen heroes. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a bilateral meeting with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, where discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives, and maritime cooperation.

The New Zealand Navy Chief will also be interacting with senior defence leadership, including the Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and the Defence Secretary, reaffirming New Zealand's commitment to regional security, statement said.

As per the Indian Navy, RAdm Goldin will also be going to Mumbai, where he will interact with the personnel of Western Naval Command, visit the indigenous destroyer INS Surat, and explore avenues for future collaboration in ship maintenance and technology. On March 20, a significant highlight will be the reception onboard HMNZS Te Kaha, hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is also in India, further strengthening India-New Zealand maritime relations.

Notably, RAdm Golding's visit marks a significant step in the evolution of India-New Zealand defence relations, fostering deeper naval cooperation and reinforcing mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for his five-day India visit and was the chief guest of the Raisina Dialogue. Luxon highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders during his address at the event on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday warmly welcomed New Zealand PM Luxon at the Raisina Dialogue, acknowledging his in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Jaishankar highlighted the value of Luxon's perspective on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly during a time when the world is reevaluating the global order. (ANI)

