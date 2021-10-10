Wellington [New Zealand], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 Delta variant, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of the 61 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 60 were community cases in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and one were imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 1,587 including 1,538 in Auckland, 31 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, and one in Bay of Plenty.

There were 29 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven in ICU or HDU.

New Zealand recorded 4,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. Gatherings are limited to 10 people.

The Northland region was upgraded from Alert Level Two to Level Three from Friday night after one positive case of COVID-19 was found. Part of the Waikato region in

North Island has already been in Level Three due to community cases. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

