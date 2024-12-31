Auckland [New Zealand], December 31 (ANI): New Zealand erupted into celebrations as the New Year ushered in.

As New Zealand is ahead of India in time zones, the New Year arrived there first.

Kiribati, an island in the Pacific Ocean, was the first country to celebrate the New Year, followed by other nations including Australia, Japan, Samoa, and Indonesia.

American Samoa, which is a little farther from Samoa, will celebrate New Year nearly a day later due to the International Date Line.

The Auckland Sky Tower went into countdown as crowd thronged to take part in New Year celebrations. Thousands of people were seen celebrating and wishing each other.

Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, said his target for 2024 was to reduce inflation, and claimed to have achieved it.

"One of my New Year's resolutions this year was to reduce inflation so you weren't smashed by crushing price increases. Right now inflation is at 2.2% - down from 7.2% where it was in 2023. Glad we got that one sorted," he said in a post on X.

The New Zealand Prime Minister celebrated New Year with his wife, Amanda Luxon.

Earlier, as Australia ushered in the New Year, thousands of citizens gathered at the iconic Sydney Opera House to witness the spectacular fireworks and celebrations.

People from across the globe converged at the Sydney Opera House to enjoy the festivities.

Kunal Verma, an Indian visitor, expressed his excitement for the fireworks. He also shared that the New Year coincided with his wife's birthday, making the occasion even more special.

"It's a very amazing feeling, this is the first time for us here. Earlier, we used to see this event on television. But seeing the event live is an amazing experience. Today is my wife's birthday also, so it's more special for me. Happy New Year to all the people. Stay fit and healthy. Best wishes for all," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished everyone a Happy New Year on social media.

"Here's to a great 2025," he said. (ANI)

