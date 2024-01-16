Singapore, Jan 16 (PTI) NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery will pay a three-day visit to Singapore from Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties and foster mutual cooperation across all levels, the foreign affairs ministry here said.

The visit of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog's vice-chairperson from January 16 to 19 comes under the Distinguished Visitors Programme (DVP) of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bery's visit reflects the "close partnership" between Singapore and India and "our commitment to fostering engagement across all levels," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said.

While in Singapore, he will call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and will also be hosted to lunch by the Permanent Secretary for Law and Second Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Luke Goh.

Bery will also meet Permanent Secretary (Development) for Trade and Industry, Dr Beh Swan Gin, Senior Advisor to the Centre for Strategic Futures, Peter Ho, and other senior officials from various government agencies to exchange views on current and emerging areas such as urban planning, digitalisation, sustainability, and green financing.

In addition, he will engage Singapore-based researchers and academics and visit the Singapore City Gallery, Tuas Port and Gardens by the Bay, the statement said.

Launched in 2005, the DVP invites foreign dignitaries to Singapore to strengthen bilateral ties and foster mutual understanding and cooperation by exchanging views with Singapore leaders and senior officials.

NITI Aayog is the premier public policy think tank and resource centre for the government of India, promoting research and innovation and providing strategic policy vision on India's national development and economic priorities.

