Hanoi [Vietnam], September 5 (ANI/VNA): Vietnam detected no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national count at 1,049 as of 6 am on September 5, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The figure includes 691 locally-transmitted cases, with 551 related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.

A total of 786 patients have been given the all-clear. Meanwhile, there have been 35 fatalities so far. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

Among the active patients, 24 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 52 twice, and 23 three times.

The committee's treatment sub-committee said ten patients are in critical condition, most of them suffering from severe underlying diseases.

Over 43,150 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide. (ANI/VNA)

