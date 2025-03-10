Seoul, Mar 10 (AP) South Korea's military says North Korea has fired several ballistic missiles off the North's west coast.

The South's military said the launches were detected on Monday but gave no further details about them.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return To Earth Landing Date Confirmed: NASA Reveals When ‘Stuck-in-Space’ Indian-Origin Astronaut Will Come Back on Earth With Barry Wilmore.

The launches came hours after the South Korean and US militaries began their annual drills that North Korea views an invasion rehearsal. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)