Seoul [South Korea], April 30 (ANI): North Korea has conducted its first tests of critical weapons systems on its newly launched destroyer, with leader Kim Jong-un emphasising the urgency of boosting the navy's nuclear capabilities to strengthen the country's maritime forces, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing state media.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the tests took place Monday and Tuesday under Kim's supervision and involved the "combat application" of armaments installed on the new 5,000-ton warship, named Choe Hyon.

The destroyer, described as a multipurpose vessel, was officially launched last Friday. It is equipped with an array of offensive weapons, including supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and other advanced strike systems.

North Korea conducted a test-firing of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 127 millimetre ship-based automatic guns Monday, the KCNA said. A test of firing ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, as well as the ship's automatic guns, smoke and electronic jamming guns, took place the following day, Yonhap reported.

Kim also urged the establishment of a proactive and offensive defensive system.

"It is important to establish a proactive and offensive defensive system on the premise of powerful attack capability. The time has come to make a responsible option for accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from the existing and future threat," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

At the ship's launching event, Kim urged the construction of more destroyers of the Choe Hyon class, along with larger cruisers and various support vessels, next year. He also reiterated the country's ambition to develop nuclear-powered submarines.

Back in March, the North unveiled what appears to be a nuclear-powered submarine under construction, with its leader warning that his country's maritime defense capability will be "fully" projected "in any necessary waters without limitation," Yonhap reported. (ANI)

