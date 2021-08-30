Copenhagen (Denmark), Aug 30 (AP) Norway joined neighbouring Denmark in offering people with severe weakened immune systems a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government said Monday that these people have an increased risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, and the vaccine has a lower effect on them than on healthy people.

The government estimates the patient groups amount to up to 200,000 people, including patients with immune deficiency diseases, organ transplants, cancer patients with ongoing or recently terminated cancer treatment, among others. (AP)

