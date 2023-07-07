New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, on Friday discussed the issue of the safety of the Indian High Commission and Indian diplomats in the UK with his UK counterpart Tim Barrow, according to sources.

"The issue of the safety of the Indian High Commission and Indian diplomats in the UK was discussed with the British NSA. The British side assured adequate safety and security of the High Commission and the Indian diplomats in the UK," said a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said that any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.

"Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount," tweeted Cleverly.

However, how the UK authorities handle the Khalistani protestors when they demonstrate tomorrow in front of the Indian High Commission in London will be the true test of the British assurances.

Tim Barrow, National Security Advisor of the UK is on an official visit to India for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue at the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval.

He is accompanied by a delegation of senior UK government officials.

The two NSAs agreed to enhance India-UK cooperation to address violent extremism and radicalism. The two sides agreed that there can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalization in a democracy.

The two National Security Advisors (NSA) on Friday met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This was followed by delegation-level talks where both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to accord maximum priority to further enhance security linkages, as per sources.

Both sides agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, use of the internet for terrorism purposes, illicit drug trafficking and counter-radicalisation.

The two sides agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

The two NSAs have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda. The current visit will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as explore futuristic areas for technology collaboration, as per sources.

Tim Barrow will also meet other dignitaries of the Government of India during his visit to India. (ANI)

