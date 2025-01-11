Tokyo [Japan], January 11 (ANI): The NTT R&D Forum showcased technologies that are becoming increasingly relevant to both society and industry, including the world's first experiment with an Optical Quantum Computer.

Professor, The University of Tokyo, Akira Furusawa, "We have developed a programming language to operate the machine and upload the program to a cloud server. The cloud server then sends commands to the machine at the RIKEN Institute. Once the machine processes the commands, the cloud server receives a reply and sends it back to the user".

Also Read | Pakistan Explosion: 4 Women, Minor Child Among 6 Members of Family Killed in Explosion of Fireworks Stored Inside House in Punjab.

This demonstration not only highlighted the ability to achieve accurate and rapid operations between two distant locations but also showcased the potential of brainwave technology to control avatars and wheelchairs, offering new possibilities for remote interaction and assistance.

Takuya Kanda, Researcher of NTT, "This is the electroencephalograph we use. It has numerous electrodes designed to detect brain activity by receiving electrical signals from each electrode. By utilizing brain waves during exercise, we can issue commands to activate specific parts of the brain, enabling the operation of devices or avatars. For example, when the right side of the brain is activated, the avatar moves to the right, and when the left side is activated, the avatar moves to the left. The operation is made possible by assigning specific commands. Since brain waves generate large amounts of data, sending this data with low latency using IOWN ensures more efficient system operation. This technology has a wide range of applications--not only for avatars in social settings but also for individuals with disabilities. By assigning commands to a wheelchair, for instance, a disabled person can control its movement".

Also Read | Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Working Hours for Employees?.

NTT has developed sensor technology designed to enhance the golfing experience for individuals.

Takemi Mochida, Ph.D. , Senior Research Scientist, NTT, said "We are introducing a smartphone application designed for golfers. Users can take a commercial insole sensor and a sensor attached to the grip end of their golf club to the course. When they swing, the app visualizes the unique characteristics of each stroke on the smartphone. The application shows the relationship between foot placement and the golf swing, helping golfers optimize their technique. Its goal is to assist each player in achieving their ideal swing".

NTT's policy focuses on research, development, and societal integration, with the aim of contributing to the enhancement of global social life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)