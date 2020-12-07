Brasilia [Brazil], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has exceeded 6.6 million, and 26,363 cases have been confirmed over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 6,603,540 cases have been registered in Brazil since the beginning of the epidemic.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump's Attorney Rudy Giuliani Tests COVID-19 Positive.

In the past 24 hours, doctors have recorded 313 deaths in Brazil due to coronavirus.

Overall, 176,941 patients died and nearly 5.8 million people recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the outbreak start. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Count Surpasses 67 Million, Death Toll Stands at 1,535,038.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)