Maryland [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 67 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre.

As of 04:30 Moscow time on Monday (01:30 GMT), there are 67,004,543 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,535,038. The number of recovered individuals stands at 43,032,444.

Also Read | National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2020: Date, Significance and History of The Observance.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia comes fourth with over 2.4 million cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)