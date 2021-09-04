Brasilia [Brazil], September 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 25,565 to 20,856,060 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 756 to 582,670 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.82 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 26,280 new coronavirus cases, with 764 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

