New Delhi, September 3: Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Friday said that both Moscow and New Delhi are committed to a peaceful and democratic new Afghanistan. Speaking at the ceremony of plantation of saplings (the Tree of Friendship) by the embassy of Russia in India along with Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty, the Russian envoy talked about the Taliban and Afghanistan situation. Taliban Says ‘China Is Our Most Important Partner, It Is Ready To Invest and Rebuild Afghanistan’.

"Russia is very much committed to a peaceful and democratic new Afghanistan. I believe that India could share these feelings. These feelings are reflected in our bilateral cooperation in multiple formats like SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group," said Kudashev. On Russia-India relationship, the envoy stressed the strategic partnership between the two countries. He said, "The partnership is the guarantee of peaceful and stable development of our countries, of our peoples, as well as guarantee for the peaceful development of the region and world as well. Our main feature of strategic partnership is peaceful orientedness." Afghanistan Crisis: No Evidence to Verify Whether Pakistan Brought in Fighters to Support Taliban in Afghan, Says Pentagon.

Meanwhile, in a resolution on Afghanistan passed by the United Nations Security Council, Russia and China abstained, while it was adopted with the support of 13 members and no one voting against the resolution. According to informed sources, "The resolution has unequivocally conveyed that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist acts."

There is widespread fear that with the departure of foreign forces, Afghanistan under the Taliban can become the epicentre of Islamic fundamentalism. With the Haqqani network and its close associate Islamic State (Khorasan) active in Kabul, there is a constant fear that international terror attacks can be planned and executed from Afghan soil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)