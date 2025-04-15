Singapore, Apr 15 (PTI) The National University of Singapore (NUS) is an important stakeholder in India-Singapore relations and valuable partner for India in promoting bilateral exchanges, High Commissioner of India Dr Shilpak Ambule said during celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday.

Addressing NUS students and academics, the envoy said, “NUS is an important stakeholder in India-Singapore relations and a valuable partner for us in promoting bilateral exchanges. We are glad to have this opportunity of working with NUS for this event.”

With shared history, long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has deepened and diversified over the years, said Dr Ambule.

The High Commission of India in Singapore, in association with NUS, celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday.

“Celebrating the 75 years of the Indian Constitution is a momentous occasion. When India became independent, the world was full of skeptics doubting India's future,” recalled the envoy.

“However, the governance framework provided by the Indian Constitution has helped us to defy and defeat such naysayers. Today, we are proud of our achievements, confident of our strengths and optimistic of our future, thanks to the solid foundation laid by our Constitution,” he continued.

He told students, “Today, you will have the opportunity to listen to some of the substantive aspects of the Indian constitution. You will also have the opportunity to know about a not so well-known aspect of our Constitution, the intricate art and calligraphy engraved along with the text of the Constitution. The art depicted on the Constitution of India is a tribute to India's rich and varied socio-cultural heritage.”

The High Commissioner called on the students to view the exhibition displayed at the event.

Dr Sabarish Suresh from NUS' Faculty of Law spoke on contributions of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution and its influence on other constitutions.

He highlighted how the fundamental liberties enshrined in the Singapore Constitution have parallels with the fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution.

Dr Suresh showed how the Singapore Constitution borrows these liberties from the Federal Constitution of Malaysia, which in turn borrowed it from the Indian Constitution.

He also spoke about the debates within the Singapore legal fraternity on the applicability of the Basic Structure Doctrine to the Singapore Constitution.

Dr Priya Jaradi from National University of Singapore Department of History made a presentation on ‘The Constitution of India as artwork and artefact', elaborating on the works of art in the document.

