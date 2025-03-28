New York, Mar 28 (AP) A New York City rapper who joined President Donald Trump during a campaign rally last year has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges after prosecutors said he used earnings from his music career to fuel gang violence in Brooklyn.

Sheff G, whose legal name is Michael Williams, agreed to serve five years in prison as part of the plea entered in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday, Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

"Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice. He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorising our streets," Gonzalez said in a statement.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose songs and videos have millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams, was among those arrested in connection with a long-term investigation into gang-related shootings in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

More than 30 purported members of the 8 Trey Crips and the street gang's affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, have so far been indicted.

Among them is Tegan Chambers, a rapper known as Sleepy Hallow who also appeared on stage with Trump and Sheff G during the May 23, 2024, rally in the Bronx.

Prosecutors said Sheff G showered money and jewellery on gang members as they battled rivals in Brooklyn.

In one shooting, they said Sheff G even acted as the getaway driver, chauffeuring three codefendants to and from a 2021 shooting that targeted a rival but instead hit two bystanders.

He also treated Sleepy Hallow and others to a lavish dinner at a Manhattan steakhouse to celebrate a 2020 shooting that killed a purported rival gang member and injured five others, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance videos, social media posts, text messages and more document the criminal activities.

The two rappers also boasted about their deeds in their songs, Gonzalez's office said.

Lawyers for the two rappers didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Sheff G is due to be sentenced on August 13; Sleepy Hallow is due in court April 11.

The two were among the notable names Trump touted during his campaign stops as he worked to woo Black voters by comparing his legal challenges to racial prejudice in the criminal justice system.

"One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures," Sheff G told the Bronx crowd last May after being invited on stage by the Republican candidate.

"Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us," the rapper said. (AP)

