Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Ambassador of Spain to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on Saturday to explore strategic cooperation in key sectors including renewable energy, metallurgy, textiles, and automobiles.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Majhi highlighted Odisha's emergence as one of India's fastest-growing states and a preferred destination for responsible and future-ready investments.

In response, Ambassador Pujol appreciated the state's dynamic industrial ecosystem and expressed Spain's keen interest in building long-term, technology-led partnerships.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral collaboration across priority sectors, such as Metallurgy and Refractory Solutions. With Odisha being India's mineral hub and home to leading steel clusters, the Chief Minister highlighted the recent investment by TIMAB Magnesium India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of the French-Spanish Groupe Roullier, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

The company is setting up a Rs 90 crore refractory manufacturing unit in Khordha, which is expected to generate over 300 jobs.

Odisha's new Renewable Energy Policy was showcased, with a call to Spanish firms like Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, and Iberdrola to explore investments in solar parks, offshore wind, and green hydrogen projects.

Chief Minister's Office noted that the Majhi emphasised Odisha's commitment to the green transition and invited Spanish expertise in floating solar and energy storage technologies.

Odisha CM invited leading Spanish apparel brands such as ZARA, Desigual, and Mango to explore sourcing hubs and joint innovation centres in Odisha's integrated textile parks. The state's skilled workforce and proactive policy framework were presented as key advantages.

The meeting reaffirmed Odisha's commitment to building high-value partnerships with Spain and laid the foundation for a new chapter of industrial, technological, and cultural collaboration between the two regions.

Among others, Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Shri Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shri Satyabrata Sahoo and Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Shri Hemant Kumar Sharma were present in the meeting. (ANI)

