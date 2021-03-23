Port-Au-Prince, Mar 23 (AP) Two policemen have been killed by disgruntled officers who are members of a group known as Fantom 509 that has organised violent protests in recent days.

The fatal shootings occurred in the neighborhood of Delmas in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Monday.

Last week, Fantom 509 members stormed several police stations and freed jailed colleagues accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moïse. The group is also demanding the recovery of the bodies of four police officers whom gang members killed more than a week ago in a shantytown known as Village of God. Eight other officers were wounded that day, including SWAT team members.

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti called the killings "fratricidal violence" in a tweet on Monday and said local authorities should prioritise the cohesion of Haiti National Police and find peaceful solutions. (AP)

