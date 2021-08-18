Kabul, Aug 18 (AP) An Afghan health official says at least one person was killed and six were wounded when the Taliban violently dispersed a protest in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Dozens of people raised the national flag Wednesday and lowered the Taliban's own flag the day before Afghanistan's Independence Day. The Taliban opened fire and beat people with batons.

Also Read | TikTok Not To Lift Ban on Content That Promote Taliban After the Fall of Afghanistan.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)