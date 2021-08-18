California, August 18: Video-sharing app TikTok has informed that it will not lift the ban on content promoting the Taliban after it took control of Afghanistan. TikTok also said it had designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization and would continue removing the content promoting it, Sputnik reported.

The Taliban has also been banned from Facebook for several years, with all accounts maintained on behalf of the Taliban removed. Facebook has also initiated action against posts and accounts affiliated to the Taliban, as the social media giant identifies the outfit as a terrorist organisation under US law, the social media giant's spokesperson told ANI.

Citing global uproar and fear of human rights violations, Facebook also stressed that it will take action as per its own rule and regulation of user engagement, the spokesperson added. Recently, Twitter also decided to continue to enforce their rules on content concerning the war-torn country and review posts that glorify violence and violate their regulations, a Twitter spokesperson informed. Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Use Gunfire, Whips, Sticks to Control Crowd at Kabul Airport.

The Taliban swept into Kabul and seized power on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani left the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)