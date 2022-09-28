Copenhagen (Denmark), Sep 28 (AP) A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Kristoffer Bottzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the emissions from the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish CO2 emissions.

Also Read | Italy General Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Giorgia Meloni for Winning Polls.

The Danish emissions in 2020 were approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2. (AP)

Also Read | China Restaurant Fire: 17 Killed, Three Injured in Changchun New Area Industrial Zone Fire (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)